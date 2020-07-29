Jayce Johnson continues basketball career overseas

Jayce Johnson was a graduate transfer from University of Utah during the 2019-20 season.

Jayce Johnson, a former Marquette center, is preparing to embark on a new basketball journey. He recently announced on social media that he will be going overseas to Romania where he will be playing professionally for BC CSU Sibiu.

The team competes in a league called “Liga Națională,” which is the top-tier basketball league in Romania with 24 teams.

Johnson transferred to Marquette after originally playing for University of Utah. He played just one season for MU, but became the team’s second big man behind Theo John and after the midseason departure of Ed Morrow.

According to the team’s press release, Johnson has origins in Romania, with his ancestors being from Alma.

“I am excited to play for BC CSU Sibiu and happy to be a part of the yellow-blue family,” Johnson said in a statement. “It is an honor for me to be able to continue my career in Sibiu and I can’t wait to meet my coach and teammates.”

In the press release the head coach of the team, Dan Fleșeriu, said Johnson is “a graduate of a very good program in the United States.” He also commented that Johnson will give the team strength and consistency in the paint.

Johnson is set to continue his career overseas after completing the 2019-2020 basketball season as a Golden Eagle. Last season he averaged 3.8 points and 5.7 rebounds a game. Head coach Steve Wojciechowski praised his offensive rebounding during the season.

This story was written by Matt Yeazel. He can be reached at matt.yeazel@marquette.edu or on Twitter @MJYeazel.