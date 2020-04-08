Wire Sports Weekly – Apr. 8

Dan Avington, Sports Audio Producer|April 8, 2020
Photo by Jordan Johnson
Dan Avington and Matt Yeazel discuss the abrupt end to the Marquette Men’s Basketball season in the first Wire Sports Weekly quarantine episode!
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Men's Basketball
Podcasts
Men’s basketball adds Gainey as associate head coach
Marquette to host Lehigh in 2020-21 nonconference season
Howard becomes first Marquette student-athlete to win Senior CLASS Award
Club sports
Marquette Wire Sports Madness Bracket
BREAKING: Merritt leaves Golden Eagles for Fighting Illini
Killings named associate head coach
Howard named to AP All-America First Team
BREAKING: Stan Johnson receives head coaching job at LMU
Golf
BIG EAST cancels spring sport championships
BREAKING: NCAA cancels March Madness
Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University
© 2020 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in