Jose Perez transfers to Marquette

Marquette acquired its second transfer of the offseason as former Gardner-Webb Bulldog Jose Perez committed to the program.

After averaging 15 points in his freshman season, the 6-foot-5 guard averaged 15.2 points, 4.2 assists and 6.5 rebounds a game in his sophomore campaign for the Bulldogs.

He did, however, sit out the last 10 games of the season due to personal reasons.

Perez joins the former Ohio State Buckeye, D.J. Carton, as transfers into Marquette’s program. Both will presumably be applying for NCAA waivers to play right away next season.

Perez chose Marquette over Memphis, Illinois, Georgia Tech and Iowa State.

“His experience, toughness and desire to get better will make our program better,” head coach Steve Wojciechowski said in a statement. “We can’t wait for him to get to campus.”

Perez said Wojciechowski and associate head coach Dwayne Killings developed “a great bond” with him from the beginning of the recruiting process, and they reached out to him every day throughout the process.

One of Perez’s most notable performances with Gardner-Webb was when they played Virginia in the NCAA Tournament as a 16 seed, as he had 19 points, three rebounds and three assists.

With Markus Howard and Sacar Anim graduating, Marquette had a need at the guard position. Perez, along with Carton, project to fill that role whether they’re eligible next season or the following year.

This story was written by Matt Yeazel. He can be reached at matthew.yeazel@marquette.edu or on Twitter @MJYeazel.