Akanno heads to Oregon State, Perez enters transfer portal

From left to right: Brendan Carney, Jose Perez, Luke Fizulich, Dexter Akanno and Oso Ighodaro cheer for their team during Senior Day against Xavier March 6. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

Dexter Akanno announced he is transferring to Oregon State, the guard announced Thursday afternoon on Instagram.

After redshirting during the 2019-20 season for developmental reasons, the Valencia, California native averaged 0.7 points and 0.5 rebounds in 12 games this past season off the bench for the Golden Eagles.

Also on Thursday afternoon, junior guard Jose Perez entered the NCAA Transfer Portal according to Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers.com.

Perez’s departure from the Golden Eagles comes a year after he transferred to MU from Gardner-Webb. In his one year in the blue and gold, the Bronx, New York, native averaged 3.1 points, 0.7 rebounds and 0.4 assists in 10 games. His saw his career high in points and rebounds at DePaul on March 2 with eight and two respectively.

On Tuesday, program assistant Cam Marotta announced on Instagram that he won’t be returning in that position on head coach Shaka Smart’s coaching staff.

“I want to thank everyone at Marquette and the Marquette community for an unbelievable 6 years! I’m extremely blessed to have learned from some of the most talented, hard working, and passionate players and coaches the basketball world has to offer,” Marotta said in the post. “As I move along in my journey, the people I’ve met and the memories I made will forever be with me. I’m looking forward to what the future holds! Forever and always..WE ARE. #52 💙”

Prior to joining former head coach Steve Wojciechowski’s staff in 2019-20, the Mequon, Wisconsin, native was a four-year letterwinner with the Golden Eagles playing in 28 career games.

