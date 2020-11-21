Transfer guard Jose Perez granted immediate eligibility by NCAA

Incoming Marquette men’s basketball transfer Jose Perez was granted immediate eligibility to play for the Golden Eagles in the 2020-21 season Saturday.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard chose Marquette May 7 over Memphis, Illinois, Georgia Tech and Iowa State.

Fellow incoming transfer D.J. Carton was given a waiver by the NCAA back in June, so most thought Perez would have to redshirt this season, but he has been practicing with the team and is now ready to suit up and play.

In his first two years at Gardner-Webb, the Bronx, New York native averaged 15.1 and 15.2 points per game respectively, while also posting 6.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game in his sophomore season. He was also the runner-up for Big South Freshman of the Year in 2018-19.

Perez also scored 19 points on 7-for-10 shooting in the Round of 64 in 2019 against No. 1 Virginia in a hard fought game in which Perez’s team lost 71-56.

Despite keeping his point total virtually the same, his shooting percentages did drop from 48% on two-pointers and 38% from three to 38% on two-pointers and just 25% from three in his sophomore season. He saw a much higher volume of shots in his second year as a preseason candidate for Big South Player of the Year.

The junior transfer looks to be yet another new face for head coach Steve Wojciechowski to work into his rotation along with Carton and the three first-years in Dawson Garcia, Osa Ighodaro and Justin Lewis.

This story was written by Matt Yeazel. He can be reached at matthew.yeazel@marquette.edu or on Twitter @MJYeazel.