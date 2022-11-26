BASELINE: Marquette beats Chicago State with three players scoring in double figures

Junior forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper finished with 18 points and a career-high 11 rebounds in Marquette men’s basketball’s 82-68 win over Chicago State Nov. 26. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

On Saturday night inside Fiserv Forum the Marquette men’s basketball team hosted Chicago State. The Golden Eagles won 82-68 and improved to 9-0 all-time versus the Cougars.

Here’s a breakdown of Saturday night’s action:

GAME MVP:

Junior forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper responded to a five-point outing against Georgia Tech with his first career double-double as he had a team-high 18 points, a career-high 11 rebounds and one assist. Prosper went 6-for-12 from the field while attacking and finishing at the rim.

“O-Max, the way that he flew around, the way that he rebounded, drove the ball aggressively, got in the paint, got to the foul line, that’s the O-Max that we know can be highly effective,” head coach Shaka Smart said.

Eight of Prosper’s 18 points came via dunks.

Key Stats:

There were four lead changes by the 15:20 mark of the first half.

Junior guard Tyler Kolek had six assists in the first half.

Marquette opened the second half on a 10-0 scoring run.

The Golden Eagles had 35 fast-break points to Chicago State’s 16.

Notes:

Chicago State featured five guards in their starting lineup.

Chicago State used two of their timeouts before the under-8 media timeout. The second being at the 8:36 mark when they led 25-21.

Marquette was out-rebounded 16-12 in the first half.

As a team Marquette shot 50.9% from the field while Chicago State shot 43.4%

Marquette had eight players score more five or points, those being sophomore guard Kam Jones (15), Prosper (18), junior forward Oso Ighodaro (13), Kolek (6), sophomore guard Stevie Mitchell (8), first-year guard Sean Jones (5), sophomore forward David Joplin (5) and first-year guard Chase Ross (8).

Quote of the Day:

“We didn’t start the game the way we wanted to defensively and our energy was low,” Prosper said.

Next Up:

Marquette (5-2) will welcome in No. 7 Baylor (5-1) at 7:30 p.m. CST as part of the Big 12-BIG EAST Battle.

