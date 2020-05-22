Bailey leaves Marquette, decides to pursue professional career

Forward Brendan Bailey has decided not to return to the Marquette basketball program and to pursue his professional basketball career.

Last month Bailey announced that he was entering the NBA draft without an agent, maintaining his eligibility to return to Marquette, but now he is fully committed to moving on.

In his sophomore season in 2019-20, Bailey averaged 7.1 points, 1.1 assists and was second on the team with an average of 5.2 rebounds per game.

In a statement, Bailey said the past two years at Marquette have been “incredible,” and that he would like to thank his coaches, teammates and the entire Marquette community.

“This has always been a dream of mine and Marquette has helped prepare me to make this dream a reality,” Bailey said. “Thank you Marquette, you will always have a special place in my heart.”

While Bailey is not currently projected to be selected in the NBA draft, head coach Steve Wojciechowski believes that Brendan’s best basketball is ahead of him.

“We wish Brendan the best of luck and are supportive of his decision to take the next step in his basketball career,” Wojciechowski said. “We can’t wait to see where his journey takes him next.”

