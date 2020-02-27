Marquette’s second-half comeback falls short in loss to Arizona State

Shea Garcia (21) goes into the cage to score in Marquette's 16-6 win against Niagara on Feb. 23.

After securing two wins at home last week, Marquette women’s lacrosse was back on the road in hopes of earning its first road win of the season against Arizona State.

The Sun Devils had other plans for the Golden Eagles as MU fell to ASU 18-14 Thursday afternoon.

ASU got off to a strong start, scoring five of the first six goals. With 2:43 left to play in the first half on a free position, junior midfielder Madison Kane found the back of the net capping off a 5-1 MU run which also tied the game, 6-6.

First-year midfield Tess Keiser got one past Marquette junior goalie Sophia Leva with seven seconds left put the Sun Devils up 7-6 heading into halftime.

Late first-half momentum did not stop there for ASU as the Sun Devils scored two goals within the first three minutes of the second half to take a 9-6 lead. Marquette answered with goals from sophomore midfielders Shea Garcia and Lydia Foust to bring the Golden Eagles back within one.

Marquette was unable to hold its momentum as Arizona State would go on a 12-5 scoring run over the last eight minutes leading to an 18-14 victory.

Garcia led the way for the Golden Eagles with four goals. The reigning BIG EAST Freshman of the Year now leads MU in goals with 14. Foust and junior Caroline Stellar each contributed a pair of goals.

Emily Cooper collected nine draw control wins on the afternoon.

Similarly to last three games, Julianna Horning and Leva split time in the cage. Horning made six saves while giving up 11 goals and Leva made four saves while giving up seven goals.

Kerri Clayton led the way for the Sun Devils with five goals, two assists and four draw controls. Carley Adama and Anna Winkeler both added hattricks on the afternoon. Berkeley Bonneau made 12 saves while giving up 14 goals.

Marquette (3-3) will remain in Arizona to take on Fresno State Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. Central Standard Time.

