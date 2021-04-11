Marquette loses in blowout fashion to Georgetown

The Marquette Golden Eagles (5-7, 2-4 in BIG EAST) split their weekend series with the Georgetown Hoyas (4-7, 3-3 in BIG EAST) winning 15-9 Friday, but losing 20-10 Sunday afternoon.

It was a close early on, with four ties in the first 15 minutes of the game. Senior attacker Caroline Stellar scored four of her five goals on the day in the first half to keep the Golden Eagles in it. With those five goals, Stellar eclipsed the 30-goal mark for the season. She now has 33 goals on the year with four games left to go. Stellar is the seventh player in program history to have 30 goals or more in a season.

Redshirt senior attacker Megan Menzuber had only one goal on the afternoon, but with that, she eclipsed the 30-goal mark for the second year in a row.

The first half ended with Marquette only trailing the Hoyas by two, as it was 9-7 at halftime. However, it would not remain that close in the second half.

Georgetown put on a dominating half of play, outscoring MU 11-3 in the second half. The Hoyas were led by first-year attacker Kylie Hazen, who scored five goals. Hazen was supported by graduate student attacker Michaela Bruno, who had three goals and an assist, and by first-year attacker Katie Goldsmith, who had three goals off the bench.

It was a rough day in net for both Marquette netminders, as senior Sophia Leva allowed 16 goals on 26 shots on goal. She was replaced by redshirt senior Julianna Horning, who only made one save on five shots on goal.

Georgetown sophomore goalie Emily Gaven had a solid day in net, with nine saves on 19 shots on goal.

The Golden Eagles will travel back to Milwaukee to host the University of Denver Pioneers at Valley Fields April 16 at 3 p.m. Central Standard Time.

This story was written by Jackson Gross. He can be reached at jackson.gross@marquette.edu or on Twitter @JacksonGross6.