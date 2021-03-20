Marquette loses close one to UConn in BIG EAST opener

In the first BIG EAST game of the year for the Marquette Golden Eagles (3-4, 0-1 BIG EAST), they came up short 14-13 in a hard fought match against the UConn Huskies (5-2, 1-0 BIG EAST).

After the Huskies built a 4-1 lead, Marquette went on a 4-0 run to take the lead, two goals coming from senior Caroline Stellar, one coming from sophomore Hannah Greving and another from sophomore Mary Schumar. However, UConn would finish the first half outscoring the Golden Eagles 4-1 to take a 8-6 lead at the half.

The Golden Eagles came into the second half with two goals in the first five minutes. The first came early, at 27 second, from redshirt first-year Leigh Steiner, who now has 10 goals on the season. The teams would go back-and-forth throughout the rest of the half, with neither team getting a lead larger than one goal.

After Greving tied the game with her third goal, junior Sydney Watson would score the game-winner for the Huskies 30 seconds later.

Redshirt senior Megan Menzuber got one last shot attempt, but it was saved junior Landyn White. White saved six on 19 shots on the day.

Every stat was fairly even between the two teams, including each having 16 turnovers. UConn won one more draw than MU and grabbed five more ground balls.

Junior Lia LaPrise led all players with six goals and won a draw. LaPrise was followed by junior Grace Coon with four goals and BIG EAST leading scorer, senior Sydney Watson, had two goals.

Stellar had five goals on the day and posted a hat trick within the first 10 minutes of the game. Stellar scored her five goals on six shots. Greving was second on the team with three goals followed by five players who scored one goal each.

Marquette will take on UConn again Sunday at noon at Valley Fields.

This story was written by Jackson Gross. He can be reached at jackson.gross@marquette.edu or on Twitter @JacksonGross6.