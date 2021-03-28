Marquette records first BIG EAST win of season

Shea Garcia (21) scored a goal in Marquette’s win over Villanova on Sunday (Photo Courtesy of Marquette Athletics).

The Marquette women’s lacrosse team snapped its four-game losing streak Sunday afternoon with an 8-7 victory over Villanova.

The Golden Eagles secured their first BIG EAST win of the season and split the season series with the Wildcats, days after falling to them 19-15.

In a much different story than Friday’s contest, defense was the common theme, as Marquette scored its lowest total of the season. They held the Wildcats to 12 fewer goals from their previous matchup.

Senior goalkeeper Sophia Leva came up huge for the Golden Eagles countless times throughout the afternoon. She recorded eight saves and .533 save percentage.

The Golden Eagles also controlled the tempo on offense, outshot the Wildcats 30-18 and held a 12-5 advantage in draw controls.

Senior Madison Kane and sophomore Hannah Greving both had two goals each for Marquette, with Greving netting the game-winner for the Golden Eagles. Kane had two assists as well to give her four points throughout the afternoon.

Senior Caroline Steller also tallied one goal for her team-leading 27th goal of the season, continuing her impressive senior campaign.

Libby Mckenna was the bright spot for the Wildcats offense. She recorded a hat-trick and tallied one assist on the afternoon.

Villanova goalkeeper Alexa Moro was also efficient for the Wildcats, as she posted 10 saves with a .700 save percentage.

Marquette (4-6, 1-3 BIG EAST) now has time to build off this momentum. The team is not back in action until April 9 and April 11 with a two-game road trip at Georgetown.

This story was written by Sam Arco. He can be reached at Sam.arco@marquette.edu or on Twitter @sam_i_am119.