WLAX wins first game in dominating performance

The Marquette women’s lacrosse team came out victorious in their first ever show down against Oregon (Photo Courtesy of Marquette Athletics).

The Marquette’s women lacrosse team picked up their first win of the season against Oregon during a Friday night match up at Valley Fields.

Both teams entered looking for their first win, both with an 0-2 record to this point.

Marquette was able to come out with a check in the win column courtesy of a dominating performance, beating the visitors 16-4.

The Golden Eagles’ defense was essentially untouchable, as they allowed only four goals all game. The Ducks were driven by sophomore attacker Hanna Hilcoff, who netted all four of their goals.

Early on, it seemed as if the game was going to be close after Marquette was only up by one goal midway through the first half.

However, Marquette’s pace picked up and they went on to score 11 unanswered goals.

The Golden Eagles’ contributions were from all over the roster, as nine Golden Eagles picked up goals, including five from redshirt senior attacker Megan Menzuber.

The Golden Eagles seemingly scored at ease all game, converting on over half of their shots on goal, scoring 16 of 30 attempts. The team game was a massive help, as 11 of their 16 goals were assisted. Caroline Steller and Lydia Foust each picked up three assists.

Marquette was in control on all parts of the field, including the completion of 15 draw controls out of the 22. Down the stretch, this led to the Ducks barely picking up the ball, unless it was out of their own net.

Marquette led Oregon in ground balls as well, with 18 compared to their 11.

The biggest factor of the night was the turnovers that Marquette was able to convert on. MU caused ten turnovers, while Oregon could only cause two. In total, Marquette turned it over 11 times, while the Ducks had 20.

Marquette’s squad picked up their first win in the 2021 campaign and most likely boosted their confidence heading into their next game Sunday. The Golden Eagles will be on the road, heading to Ohio for a match up against Kent State University at 11 a.m. CST.

This story was written by Bryan Geenen. He can be reached at bryan.geenen@marquette.edu or on Twitter @BryanGeenen.