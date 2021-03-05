Women’s lacrosse wins third-straight

The Marquette Women’s Lacrosse team got redemption against Central Michigan University on Friday afternoon (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics).

The Marquette women’s lacrosse team avenged its earlier loss this season to Central Michigan University with a dominating 15-4 victory Friday afternoon at Valley Fields.

After starting the season 0-2, Marquette has now won three-consecutive games to improve to 3-2, with just one game left before BIG EAST play begins.

It was an overall team performance on both sides of the ball, as redshirt senior Megan Menzuber and junior Lydia Foust both recorded hat-tricks for the Golden Eagles.

Menzuber already has four hat-tricks this season, and with her three goals this afternoon, she is now tied for third all-time in scoring in program history. With a total of 105 career goals, Menzuber is now tied with Charlotte McGuire and only 10 goals behind Julianna Shearer who is second all-time.

The Golden Eagles started the scoring early, jumping to a 3-0 lead in the opening minutes where they would never look back.

After the Chippewas got on the board themselves, the Golden Eagles responded, scoring four unanswered goals to take a 7-1 lead at halftime.

Foust and Menzuber went on to score goals 14 seconds apart in the opening minute of the second half, giving the Golden Eagles a commanding lead for the rest of the game.

Marquette dominated on offense, as the Golden Eagles out-shot Central Michigan 41-17 and had 22 more shots on goal than the Chippewas.

Senior Caroline Steller and sophomore’s Hannah Greving and Mary Schumar all contributed as well, with two goals apiece.

The team only allowed four goals throughout the afternoon, which ties with the fewest they’ve allowed so far this season. Since allowing an average of 15.5 goals per game in their first two games, the Golden Eagles haven’t conceded more than eight goals in a single game and are only allowing an average of 5.3 goals per game during that span.

Senior midfielder Tyra Prince was the lone bright spot for Central Michigan, as she tacked on her first two goals of the season throughout the afternoon. With the loss, the Chippewas fall to 2-2 on the season.

The team has come a long way since allowing 20 goals in their season opener against Cincinatti, as they look to use this momentum going into BIG EAST play in two weeks.

Marquette will welcome the University of Louisville to Valley Fields next Sunday at 11 A.M. CST for its non-conference finale. The Cardinals defeated the Golden Eagles 16-6 in Louisville last season.

