Marquette gets job done easily in Ohio

Redshirt senior defender Erin Dowdle looks for a teammate during Sunday’s game against Kent State (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

The Marquette women’s lacrosse team (2-2, 0-0 Big EAST) won comfortably Sunday morning against Kent State University (0-2, 0-0 MAC) 19-8.

After starting the season with two losses by one goal each, the team is now on a two-game win streak.

Marquette was in control from the beginning, with teamwork seeming to be the day’s theme, as eight players found the back of the net.

The game’s leading scorer, redshirt first-year midfielder Leigh Steiner, got the offensive momentum going for the Golden Eagles, putting the first point on the board. The Golden Eagles leading scorer on the season, redshirt senior attacker Megan Menzuber, followed with the second goal of the day.

Junior midfielder Lydia Foust took advantage of a free position shot for her eighth goal of the season to put MU up 3-1 early.

Senior attacker Caroline Steller than added back-to-back goals and sophomore midfielder Hannah Greving contributed two consecutive goals off an assist from Menzuber and senior midfielder Caroline Peterson, respectively. Sophomore attacker Mary Schumar finished up the half with her first goal of the game.

MU held KSU to only three goals in the first half, two of which came from junior attack Megan Kozar. Marquette went into halftime with a solid 9-3 lead.

Marquette’s offensive force did not let up in the second half. Steiner opened the scoring surge with her first career hat trick and Foust followed with a goal of her own. Junior attacker Shea Garcia then netted two goals to put MU up by nine.

Kent State did not have any goals until well over halfway through the half, as junior midfielder Madison Rapier and junior midfielder Abby Jones each scored for the Golden Flashes.

MU scored at ease for the remainder of the game, which included three separate completions of hat tricks from Menzuber, Steller and Greving. First-year midfielder Samantha Galvin then scored her first career goal to conclude the day.

Steiner tallied four goals for the Golden Eagles. Steller, Greving and Menzuber followed with three goals each.

For the Golden Flashes, Rapier led with three goals and Kozar added two.

MU will now look ahead to March 5, where they will take on Central Michigan University for the second time this season at Valley Fields. Face-off is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Central Standard Time. MU lost to CMU 11-10 Feb. 21.

This story was written by Molly Gretzlock. She can be reached at Molly.gretzlock@marquette.edu or on Twitter @MollyGretzlock.