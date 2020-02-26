Golden Eagles take down GU in convincing fashion, snap 3-game losing skid

After losing three in a row to Villanova, Creighton and Providence, Marquette came back home and hosted the Georgetown Hoyas at Fiserv Forum Wednesday night, cruising to a 93-72 win.

Marquette improved its BIG EAST record to 8-7. Here is a breakdown of the victory:

Game MVP

Markus Howard had just seven points going into halftime as Jamal Cain and Sacar Anim each lead the way for MU with 10 points each. He eventually turned it up in the second half.

Howard led the Golden Eagles with 30 points and seven assists, as well as collecting five rebounds. He shot 10-for-16 from the field, including 5-for-10 from beyond the arc.

“(He’s) definitely underrated as a passer,” Symir Torrence said.

“He knows the type of pressure he brings to other teams defenses. He knows when guys (are) open. He’s a great passer and he showed that tonight,” Jamal Cain said.

In the second half, Georgetown utilized a full-court press. While Marquette struggled to break the press at times, when they did break it, Howard got good looks from three.

Notes

Georgetown’s two leading scorers in guard Mac McClung and center Omer Yurtseven did not play. The duo each scored 20-plus points in the last matchup against the Golden Eagles.

The Hoyas had just six scholarship players available to play tonight.

Jamal Cain and Sacar Anim were the only double-digit scorers for the Golden Eagles at halftime as they each had 10. The team went into halftime with a 43-32 lead.

Marquette scored 32 of their 93 points off the fast break tonight, compared to just 12 for Georgetown. Two of those included a first-half dunk by Jamal Cain off the lob pass from Howard that got the crowd on their feet.

Marquette won the rebounding battle 38-27, led by Jayce Johnson’s 11. Johnson nearly finished with a double-double as he scored nine points.

Quote of the Night

Head coach Steve Wojciechowski started off the press conference with his thoughts and prayers for the victims and families of the Molson Coors shooting.

“We’ve had a few too many moments of silence around here recently,” Wojciechowski said. “The game of basketball is important. It’s a love and passion of mine, obviously. But there’s things that happen that put it in perspective, where you are able to take a step back and realize it’s just a game.”

Next Up

Marquette (18-9, 8-7 BIG EAST) hosts the Seton Hall Pirates Saturday for senior day. It will be the final game at Fiserv Forum for Markus Howard, Sacar Anim and Jayce Johnson and it will be broadcasted on FOX. Tip-off is slated for 1:30 p.m. Central Standard Time.

This article was written by Matt Yeazel. He can be reached at matthew.yeazel@marquette.edu or on Twitter @MJYeazel.