Six killed in shooting at Molson Coors

Six people were killed at a shooting at the Molson Coors campus near the 4100 block of W. State Street, Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said during a press conference.

The gunman, a 51 year old Milwaukee man, was found deceased by MPD with a self inflicted gun shot wound. The five other people killed all worked for Molson Coors, Morales said.

This was the eleventh mass shooting in Wisconsin since 2004.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett all offered their condolences at the conference.

“This is a tragedy for Milwaukee but it is also a tragedy for the entire state of Wisconsin,” Evers said at the conference.

There is no threat at Molson Coors currently but it is an active scene, Morales said. He said more information would be provided at 9 p.m.

There is currently no threat to campus. MUPD responded to the scene along with MPD and the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department, according to the email.

Michael Korpela, an instructor at Marquette, also works at Miller Coors.

“We offer our prayers and support for the family and friends of those affected and for the entire Molson Coors family,” MUPD Chief Edith Hudson said in the email.

Lynn Griffith, senior director of university communication, said that the Office of Marketing and Communication does not have further information.

MPD is handling the investigation, Griffith said.

Ben Wells contributed to this report.