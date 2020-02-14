BASELINE: Women’s basketball defeats Xavier without leading scorer
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Despite the absence of star junior guard Selena Lott in the lineup, Marquette women’s basketball overpowered the Xavier Musketeers Friday, securing a 61-48 victory.
Marquette is now in sole possession of second place in the BIG EAST, and have a chance to put distance between themselves and third-place Butler on Sunday.
Even though MU got out to a slow start in the first and third quarters, the Golden Eagles rallied back and maintained their undefeated home record in conference play. Here’s a breakdown of Marquette’s win:
Game MVP
Senior guard Isabelle Spingola had an impressive game in Lott’s absence, putting up a game-high 21 points on the night.
The Chicago native shot 7-for-17 from the field on the day, making five of her field goals from beyond the arc.
Spingola was the only Marquette player to make a shot from distance, as the rest of the team went 0-for-4 from three.
Notes
- Marquette once again looked lackluster in the first quarter, shooting just 33% from the field.
- MU used a 16-2 run at the end of the second quarter to regain the lead and enter halftime with a 33-22 lead.
- Lott missed the matchup with a lower body injury. Marquette’s leading scorer sat on the bench with a boot on her right foot. First-year guard Nirel Lougbo started in Lott’s absence and put up five points, six rebounds and three assists in her time.
- Senior Altia Anderson scored eight points and totaled a game-high eight rebounds on the day.
- Redshirt junior Lauren Van Kleunen recorded eight points and four rebounds in 20 minutes of play.
- First-year guard Jordan King contributed just six points on 1-for-9 shooting from the field, but added five rebounds and a game-high four assists.
- Xavier’s leading scorer A’riana Gray scored 12 points on the night, but only shot 4-for-17 from the field.
Next Up
Marquette (19-6, 10-4 BIG EAST) remains at the Al McGuire Center for a big matchup against the Butler Bulldogs Sunday.
The two teams will battle for sole possession of second place in the BIG EAST, with the game tipping off at 2 p.m.
This article was written by Dan Avington. He can be reached at daniel.avington@marquette.edu or on Twitter @danavington.