Wire Sports Weekly – Apr. 16

Dan Avington, Sports Audio Producer|April 16, 2020
Dan Avington, John Leuzzi and Tyler Peters break down the sudden end to the Marquette women’s basketball season and talk about the recent changes to the coaching staff.
