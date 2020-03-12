BREAKING: NCAA cancels March Madness

NEW YORK CITY — The National Collegiate Athletic Association cancelled both Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, along with remaining winter and spring championships, due to the threat of coronavirus Thursday afternoon.

“This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities,” the statement said.

Since its establishment in 1939, this is the first time the NCAA Tournament won’t be held.

This means Markus Howard, Sacar Anim, Jayce Johnson, Isabelle Spingola and Altia Anderson have all played their final games in a Marquette uniform.

The announcement comes after multiple conferences, along with the BIG EAST, cancelled their respective tournaments and professional seasons were also postponed indefinitely.

CBS Sports and Turner Sports released a joint statement on the cancellations.

“We are fully supportive of the NCAA’s decision. to. cancel this year’s NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship. We will continue to work closely with the NCAA and all of our partners as we prioritize the health and well-being of everyone involved,” the statement said.

This story is developing.

This story was written by Zoe Comerford. She can be reached at isabel.comerford@marquette.edu or on Twitter @zoe_comerford.