BASELINE: MU earns first win over ranked opponent in final regular season game

Jordan King (23) goes up for a layup in Marquette's 90-83 win over DePaul.

After falling Dec. 29 to I-94 rival DePaul to open up BIG EAST play, the Marquette women’s basketball team got its revenge defeating the No. 16 Blue Demons 90-83.

The Golden Eagles came out on top thanks to great post presence, rebounding and the ability to defend their home court all season in conference play. Here’s a quick breakdown of Marquette’s victory:

Game MVP

While there were many strong performances across the board for MU, first-year Jordan King had arguably one of her best games of the season. She finished with 16 points on 6-for-10 shooting, two of which came from beyond-the-arc.

“This was probably one of her best games all season,” Marquette head coach Megan Duffy said. “I thought she was great handling the pressure. She’s been steady for us all year.”

Before the end of the third quarter, King hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer.

“You just gotta have confidence in yourself that the shot is going to go in,” King said. “We talk about late-game situations in practice and taking the shots you’re going to have to take at the end of a game, (that three-pointer) was a prime example.”

Notes

The Golden Eagles came out firing on all cylinders in the first quarter and led by as much as 15 points.

DePaul held MU to just two points in the first five minutes of the second quarter.

Along with King, Selena Lott drained a buzzer-beating three-pointer to cap off a 13-2 run going into halftime.

Lauren Van Kleunen led Marquette with 22 points.

Altia Anderson finished with a double-double tallying 10 points and 12 boards. This was the third double-double of her career.

Four Golden Eagles finished in double figures: King, Lott, Anderson and Lauren Van Kleunen.

Lexi Held led both teams with 25 points on 8-for-12 shooting.

Marquette held DePaul’s leading scorer Chante Stonewall to just 12 points on the afternoon.

The Golden Eagles shot 49% from the floor and finished two field goals shy of its season-high of 38 against St. Francis Brooklyn Nov. 7.

This is the first win over a ranked opponent in the Duffy era.

Quote of the Day

Van Kleunen had a word of advice for the six first-year players who will be experiencing their first BIG EAST Tournament this week.

“The mentality is to get your body right physically and mentally because you are going to play those back-to-back games,” Van Kleunen said. “You win one, you get five minutes to celebrate in the locker room and then you move on to the next one.”

Up Next

Marquette will kick off postseason play at Wintrust Arena in the quarterfinals March 7 at 6 p.m. Central Standard Time.

This article was written by Tyler Peters. He can be reached at tyler.peters@marquette.edu or on Twitter @_tylerpeters_.