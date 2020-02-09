Women’s lacrosse falls in season opener to No. 7 Notre Dame

Shea Garcia (21) attempts a pass in Marquette's 17-10 loss to Georgetown on May 2, 2019. (Marquette Wire stock photo.)

Marquette women’s lacrosse officially began its season Sunday, falling 18-3 to No. 7 Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish got out to a hot start in the first half, scoring four goals in the first 10 minutes. It wasn’t until the 12:13 mark that Marquette got on the board when sophomore Shea Garcia found the back of the net. Junior Caroline Steller followed up with another Golden Eagle goal seven minutes later.

Marquette trailed 11-2 at halftime, and both Notre Dame’s Maddie Howe and Samantha Lynch scored three goals in the first half.

ND’s pace did not slow down in the second half, outscoring Marquette 7-1 in the half and cruising to a dominating 18-3 victory.

The Fighting Irish outshot the Golden Eagles 35-17.

Julianna Horning made six saves while giving up 15 goals. Sophia Leva replaced Horning in the net for the last 16 minutes of the game. She made five saves while giving up three goals.

Sophomore Ellie Henry totaled two ground balls and two caused turnovers on the day. Junior Emily Cooper collected six draw controls while senior Erin Dowdle collected three on the day.

For Notre Dame, Howe led the way with four goals on seven shots. Madison Ahern and Lynch both collected hat tricks, while Savannah Buchanan, Kasey Choma and Jessi Masinko had a pair of goals. Bridget Deehan made eight saves while giving up three on the afternoon.

Marquette (0-1) will have its home opener at Valley Fields Friday, taking on the Cincinnati Bearcats at 1 p.m. Central Standard Time.

This article was written by John Leuzzi. He can be reached at john.leuzzi@marquette.edu or on Twitter @JohnLeuzziMU.