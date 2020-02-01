BASELINE: Balanced offensive attack helps Marquette cruise past Providence

Jordan King (23) looks for a pass in the Golden Eagle's 85-55 victory.

Coming off a big win against the Villanova Wildcats, the Marquette women’s basketball team extended its winning streak to four games after blowing out the Providence Friars 85-55 Friday night.

Before the match, both teams honored Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant and the seven other victims involved in the fatal helicopter crash that occurred in Calabasas, California Sunday. Here is a quick recap of the game:

Game MVP

Junior guard Selena Lott finished with a team-high 18 points and eight rebounds. Lott shot 7-for-12 from the field, added five assists and zero turnovers.

It was the 16th time in 21 games this season Lott has notched double-digit point totals.

Lott, who dons No. 24 on her jersey, said Bryant greatly impacted her as a player.

“(Kobe) was my favorite player growing up,” Lott said. “I always looked up to him and my brothers and my sister wore 24 too … so just keeping that tradition going.”

Notes

Marquette remains undefeated at home in conference play. MU is now 9-1 when scoring 70 or more points and 5-0 when scoring 80 or more points.

Eleven different players saw action in tonight’s game for the Golden Eagles. All of them tallied at least one point. Six players finished with seven or more points.

MU shot 71% from the field in the second quarter after shooting just 15.8% in the first quarter. Marquette’s offense continued its success into the third quarter shooting 80%.

Marquette still remains in a two-way tie with Butler for second-place in the BIG EAST conference. The Golden Eagles were projected to finish ninth in the Preseason BIG EAST Rankings.

MU had 25 assists on its 31 field goals made.

Quote of the night

“Our team looked up to (Kobe) as a legend,” head coach Megan Duffy said. “We talked about how we can carry on his legacy in our own way whether its how committed we are, our competitiveness or doing a little bit extra.”

Next up

Marquette (16-5, 7-3 BIG EAST) wraps up its four-game homestand against the Creighton Blue Jays Sunday at 2:00 p.m. Central Standard Time. The Blue Jays are coming off a huge victory after defeating No. 11 DePaul Friday night.

This article was written by Tyler Peters. He can be reached at tyler.peters@marquette.edu or on Twitter @_tylerpeters_.