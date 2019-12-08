BREAKING: Shots fired near Wisconsin and 22nd

The shooting happened in the area of Wisconsin Avenue and 22nd Street.

Shots were fired near Wisconsin Avenue and 22nd Street shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday, according to a Marquette University Police Department safety alert sent via Marquette email.

The alert said there were no injuries, and shots were fired at a car not affiliated with Marquette.

The male suspect fled on foot. He is described as someone in his 20s wearing a black coat and black pants. He is a 5-foot-6 African-American man with a large afro, according to the alert.

MUPD and Milwaukee Police Department responded to the incident. Officers on the scene did not provide information.

The area is near The Marq, a university-owned apartment building with more than 230 units available for juniors, seniors and graduate or professional students. The building is located at 2040 W. Wisconsin Ave.

The shooting location is also near Mashuda Hall, located at 1926 W. Wisconsin Ave., which houses first-year and sophomore students.

This story is developing.