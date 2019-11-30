Isabelle Spingola holds onto the ball in MU's Nov. 25 loss to Mississippi State at the Al McGuire Center.

Isabelle Spingola holds onto the ball in MU's Nov. 25 loss to Mississippi State at the Al McGuire Center.

Isabelle Spingola holds onto the ball in MU's Nov. 25 loss to Mississippi State at the Al McGuire Center.

Golden Eagles defeat Tulsa after pair of Golden Hurricane free-throw misses in final seconds

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Marquette women’s basketball defeated the University of Tulsa 61-60 Saturday afternoon after the Golden Hurricane missed a pair of free throws in the final seconds, improving to 6-2 this season.

The Golden Eagles started the game slowly, trailing 20-14 after the first quarter. Marquette stormed back in the second quarter, outscoring Tulsa 17-7 and holding the Golden Hurricane to just 13% from the field. Scoring was back-and-forth in the third and fourth quarters.

Senior guard Isabelle Spingola hit a pair of free-throws with 10 seconds left to give Marquette the game-winning 61-60 lead.

Redshirt junior forward Lauren Van Kleunen fouled Tulsa’s Alexis Gaulden with two seconds left, but Gaulden’s two misses allowed MU to hold onto the lead.

Overall, Marquette shot 25-for-57 from the field and just 2-for-9 from beyond the arc. First-year forward Camryn Taylor scored a team-high 15 points on 6-for-8 shooting, which matched a career-high. Redshirt junior forward Lauren Van Kleunen and junior guard Selena Lott also notched double-digit point totals.

The Golden Eagles held the Golden Hurricane to 41% shooting. This is only the second time this season MU has allowed its opponent to score above a 40% clip.

Senior forward Kendrian Elliott led the way for Tulsa with a double-double, scoring 18 points on 7-for-9 shooting and tallying 12 rebounds.

Both teams turned the ball over 14 times. This marks the sixth straight game for the Golden Eagles with at least 10 turnovers.

Marquette has a week off before taking on the Milwaukee Panthers Dec. 8 at 4 p.m.