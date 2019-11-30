Golden Eagles defeat Tulsa after pair of Golden Hurricane free-throw misses in final seconds
Marquette women’s basketball defeated the University of Tulsa 61-60 Saturday afternoon after the Golden Hurricane missed a pair of free throws in the final seconds, improving to 6-2 this season.
The Golden Eagles started the game slowly, trailing 20-14 after the first quarter. Marquette stormed back in the second quarter, outscoring Tulsa 17-7 and holding the Golden Hurricane to just 13% from the field. Scoring was back-and-forth in the third and fourth quarters.
Senior guard Isabelle Spingola hit a pair of free-throws with 10 seconds left to give Marquette the game-winning 61-60 lead.
Redshirt junior forward Lauren Van Kleunen fouled Tulsa’s Alexis Gaulden with two seconds left, but Gaulden’s two misses allowed MU to hold onto the lead.
Overall, Marquette shot 25-for-57 from the field and just 2-for-9 from beyond the arc. First-year forward Camryn Taylor scored a team-high 15 points on 6-for-8 shooting, which matched a career-high. Redshirt junior forward Lauren Van Kleunen and junior guard Selena Lott also notched double-digit point totals.
The Golden Eagles held the Golden Hurricane to 41% shooting. This is only the second time this season MU has allowed its opponent to score above a 40% clip.
Senior forward Kendrian Elliott led the way for Tulsa with a double-double, scoring 18 points on 7-for-9 shooting and tallying 12 rebounds.
Both teams turned the ball over 14 times. This marks the sixth straight game for the Golden Eagles with at least 10 turnovers.
Marquette has a week off before taking on the Milwaukee Panthers Dec. 8 at 4 p.m.
