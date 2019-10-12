Men’s soccer falls 2-0 at Providence

Marquette men's soccer has suffered four shutouts in 2019.

Marquette men’s soccer fell 2-0 to the Providence Friars Saturday night, suffering its second consecutive shutout in BIG EAST play and fourth shutout of the season.

Redshirt junior defenseman Manuel Cukaj was red-carded in the 10th minute. MU played with 10 players on the pitch for the rest of the match.

The Friars struck first in the 40th minute with a goal from midfielder junior Davis Smith off a cross from sophomore midfielder Christopher Roman.

Freshman midfielder Esben Wolf tacked on another goal for Providence in the 58th minute to extend its lead to 2-0. It was Wolf’s first goal of the season.

The Friars outshot the Golden Eagles 25-2 with 11 of their shots being on goal. MU’s two shots were a season low.

Sophomore goalkeeper Cedrik Stern made his third consecutive start in net and collected a season-high nine saves.

This was Marquette’s first road loss since Sept. 17 against the Milwaukee Panthers. Marquette is now 1-3 in BIG EAST play, matching last season’s loss total.

The Golden Eagles play their next match against the Villanova Wildcats in Pennsylvania at noon CT.