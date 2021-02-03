Soto’s overtime goal helps men’s soccer win in home opener

The Marquette men’s soccer team celebrates after their overtime win against Loyola Chicago on Wednesday night (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

Marquette men’s soccer put on a defensive showcase, winning 1-0 Wednesday night at the Valley Fields dome in the team’s season opener against University of Loyola Chicago. With no outcome after 90 minutes of play, the game headed into overtime, keeping fans intently watching on the edge of their seats.

Enter first-year Beto Soto.

With a great pass from sophomore forward Christian Marquez, Soto was able to find the back of the net and brought the Golden Eagles their first win of the season. Soto had himself a night as he was able to take five shots, accounting for more than 70% of the team’s shot attempts.

After a half of facing no shots on goal, the Golden Eagles decided to make a substitution in goal by bringing redshirt sophomore Chandler Hallwood into the game for junior Cedrik Stern. Hallwood would deter three shots on goal in the second half, including one in the 89th minute that would have essentially guaranteed victory for the Ramblers had the shot gone in.

Marquette advances to 1-0 on the season with its next four matchups at home in Milwaukee. The Golden Eagles’ next match is Sunday against the Northern Illinois Huskies at 11 a.m. Central Standard Time.

This story was written by Jack Lewandowski. He can be reached at jack.lewandowski@marquette.edu or on Twitter @JacklewMu.