A Smile, A Wave and a Friendly Campaign

College can be difficult. There are numerous ways students strive to make Marquette University their home and create a community on campus.

Marquette University’s Black Student Council is aiming to do just that. After talking with administrators and advisers this past summer, BSC has created a campaign called “Just Say What’s Up!”.

The campaign asks students, especially students of color, to just say “What’s up?” on campus to greet other students, faculty and staff alike, even if they don’t know them.

“It could be someone you’ve never seen before,” Breanna Flowers, a sophomore in the College of Arts & Sciences and president of BSC, says.

One of the campaign’s goals is to create “positive synergy” in the Marquette and Milwaukee community, according to BSC’s website.

Tyanna McLaurin, BSC adviser and assistant director of the service learning program, says the campaign was created to encourage black students to get involved with BSC and build unity on campus.

Flowers says the campaign is about being more open to one another and to know that you have a friend on campus.

Lazabia Jackson, BSC vice president and sophomore in the College of Communication, says the campaign sets the tone for the rest of the school year.

Part of BSC’s mission “is to make a change, highlight our culture and create an environment where Black Students can thrive and flourish,” according to its website.

McLaurin says one of the goals of the campaign is to “encourage students, faculty and staff, especially minority groups … to build community and be a source of support for each other.”

Myles Buchanan, a freshman in the College of Communication and an event coordinator for BSC, says it allows him to connect with black faculty and staff he doesn’t usually get to see.

“It has created an environment which emphasizes community … and makes me feel as if this campus has a warm welcome for me,” he says.

BSC is looking to partner with other cultural organizations on campus with “Just Say What’s Up!”

“We’re reaching out and collaborating more with different organizations,” Flowers says. “We’ve been creating different connections throughout Milwaukee, letting more people know about the campaign.”

Flowers says BSC has become more involved with the Marquette University Police Department, the 707 Hub and the Center for Urban Research Teaching and Outreach, as well as businesses, churches and nonprofits in Milwaukee.

The club has also reached out to Milwaukee high schools to let students know about the organization.

“It’s been opening a lot more doors in the Marquette community but also outside of Marquette,” Flowers says. “It’s allowed us to become more of a staple in the city.”

McLaurin says Flowers and Jackson, who are native Milwaukeeans, have been intentional about getting involved with the local community. She says they “bring their community everywhere.”

“They know the impact of being students at (Marquette) and want to continue to inspire others while never forgetting where they come from,” she says.

Students express a lot of excitement about BSC events and even more students are feeling welcomed on campus, McLaurin says.

“Everyone I’ve talked to thought it was a great idea,” McLaurin says.

McLaurin says some black students often feel isolated on campus, and student organizations like BSC provide ways to connect and get more involved. She says it’s now up to faculty and staff to support their efforts.

“I think it’s beautiful to see black students at a predominately white institution asserting, advocating and supporting one another,” McLaurin says. “The campaign is a great example of students, particularly black students on this campus, supporting one another.”

Flowers says she’s seen the impact of the campaign at Marquette.

“It’s become a much more unified campus,” Flowers says.