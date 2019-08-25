Marquette unable to outlast Ball State, loses 1-0 in nonconference matchup

Emily Hess dribbles the ball in an Aug. 14 exhibition against the University of Regina. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics)

Marquette women’s soccer came into Sunday’s game at Ball State against a team returning four of its top five leading scorers from 2018, creating a challenge for Marquette’s defense.

Marquette’s back line persevered through the test until the 72nd minute, when the squad gave up a goal en route to a 1-0 loss to the Cardinals.

Ball State senior forward Sam Kambol broke the tie with her first goal of the season and 13th career goal.

The Golden Eagle’s continued to trail the Cardinals despite an 11-6 advantage of shots.

Prior to Kambol’s goal, neither team could capitalize on opportunities offensively. Only four of MU’s 11 shots were on target.

Marquette freshman Alex Campana earned her first career start in the midfield. Campana drew a free kick in the last 13 minutes of the game that gave her team an opportunity to score an equalizer, yet it was a failed attempt.

Ball State goalkeeper Tristin Stuteville earned a shutout with four saves against the Golden Eagles. The graduate student landed a spot on the All-MAC second team last season.

Marquette senior goalkeeper Maddy Henry picked up two saves Sunday, moving her all-time save total up to 298. Henry set the Marquette program career save record after picking up 10 saves against Colorado State last Thursday.

Marquette will travel back to Wisconsin to face the Badgers in another difficult road game Thursday at 7 p.m. Central Time.