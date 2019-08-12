Marquette student robbed of phone, other items
A male Marquette student was robbed by three suspects with a weapon shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday morning in the 1500 block of West Wells St., according to a Marquette University Police Department safety alert.
The suspects approached the student on foot and demanded his property. The suspects took the individual’s phone and other items.
University spokesperson Chris Stolarski said MUPD is still investigating the incident.
This story is developing.
Sarah is an Assistant News Reporter for the Marquette Wire. She is a sophomore from Oak Park, Illinois and plans to major in journalism and social welfare...
