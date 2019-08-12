Marquette student robbed of phone, other items

Sarah Lipo, Executive News Editor|August 12, 2019

Marquette+Wire+stock+photo.
Back to Article
Back to Article

Marquette student robbed of phone, other items

Marquette Wire stock photo.

Marquette Wire stock photo.

Photo by Maryam Tunio

Marquette Wire stock photo.

Photo by Maryam Tunio

Photo by Maryam Tunio

Marquette Wire stock photo.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






A male Marquette student was robbed by three suspects with a weapon shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday morning in the 1500 block of West Wells St., according to a Marquette University Police Department safety alert.

The suspects approached the student on foot and demanded his property. The suspects took the individual’s phone and other items.

University spokesperson Chris Stolarski said MUPD is still investigating the incident.

This story is developing.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email