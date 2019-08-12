Marquette student robbed of phone, other items

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A male Marquette student was robbed by three suspects with a weapon shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday morning in the 1500 block of West Wells St., according to a Marquette University Police Department safety alert.

The suspects approached the student on foot and demanded his property. The suspects took the individual’s phone and other items.

University spokesperson Chris Stolarski said MUPD is still investigating the incident.

This story is developing.