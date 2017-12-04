The student news site of Marquette University

Armed robbery occurs, no threat to campus

Natallie St. Onge, News ReporterDecember 4, 2017Leave a Comment

An armed robbery involving one male Marquette student occurred on the 800 block of N. 18th Street Dec. 3.

Two suspects approached the student with a weapon demanding property around 10:25 p.m. The victim surrendered his belongings and the suspects fled on foot.

The Marquette University Police Department recovered the property and apprehended the suspects around 11:00 p.m. The victim was uninjured. There is no further threat to campus, but the Milwaukee Police Department and MUPD are investigating the incident.

