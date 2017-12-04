Armed robbery occurs, no threat to campus
An armed robbery involving one male Marquette student occurred on the 800 block of N. 18th Street Dec. 3.
Two suspects approached the student with a weapon demanding property around 10:25 p.m. The victim surrendered his belongings and the suspects fled on foot.
The Marquette University Police Department recovered the property and apprehended the suspects around 11:00 p.m. The victim was uninjured. There is no further threat to campus, but the Milwaukee Police Department and MUPD are investigating the incident.
