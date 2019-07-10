Men’s basketball promotes Jake Presutti, Dan Madhavapallil

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Less than a week after the departure of associate head coach Brett Nelson, Marquette head coach Steve Wojciechowski promoted director of basketball operations Jake Presutti to take his place as an assistant coach. Wojciechowski also promoted assistant video coordinator Dan Madhavapallil to take over as director of basketball operations.

Presutti, most recently the director of basketball operations and video coordinator, has been a member of the Marquette staff since 2014-’15,

“He’s starred in his role and earned the opportunity to be an assistant coach,” head coach Steve Wojciechowski said in a statement. “He has a great connection with our players, is a tireless worker and brings an incredible amount of basketball knowledge to our program.”

After walking on at Syracuse University and eventually earning a scholarship, Presutti worked for the Houston Rockets as assistant in basketball productions and then was director of player development for Eastern Michigan University from 2011-’13.

Madhavapallil has been involved with the program since 2012. He was a manager under former head coach Buzz Williams, stayed when Wojciechowski came in and earned a spot on the staff as a program assistant after graduating in 2016. He became assistant video coordinator last season.

“There hasn’t been a day where I have felt like Dan hasn’t given everything he had to our program,” Wojciechowski said in a statement. “He bleeds Marquette Blue & Gold, he’s an incredible worker and will do anything to help our program.”

The Wheaton, Illinois, native graduated from Marquette in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in marketing.