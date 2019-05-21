The student news site of Marquette University

Former MU signee Shemera Williams commits to Virginia

Dan Avington, Sports Audio Producer|May 21, 2019

Former MU signee Shemera Williams commits to Virginia

Former Marquette women’s basketball commit Shemera Williams has flipped her decision to the University of Virginia.

She reopened her commitment shortly after then-head coach Carolyn Kieger left Marquette for Penn State. Marquette remained as one of the options until the 5-foot-8 point guard decided to play in Charlottesville. 

Williams averaged 32.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 4.5 steals per game as a senior at the Milwaukee Academy of Science. She was a four-time all-state selection and finished as the state’s No. 2 all-time scorer with over 3,000 points.

Williams was named the Associated Press state player of the year a month ago.

She is the second member of Kieger’s recruiting class to commit elsewhere since new-head coach Megan Duffy took over. Sharna Ayres, who enrolled a semester early at MU, transferred to LSU on May 3.

