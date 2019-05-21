Former MU signee Shemera Williams commits to Virginia

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Former Marquette women’s basketball commit Shemera Williams has flipped her decision to the University of Virginia.

She reopened her commitment shortly after then-head coach Carolyn Kieger left Marquette for Penn State. Marquette remained as one of the options until the 5-foot-8 point guard decided to play in Charlottesville.

Williams averaged 32.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 4.5 steals per game as a senior at the Milwaukee Academy of Science. She was a four-time all-state selection and finished as the state’s No. 2 all-time scorer with over 3,000 points.

Williams was named the Associated Press state player of the year a month ago.

She is the second member of Kieger’s recruiting class to commit elsewhere since new-head coach Megan Duffy took over. Sharna Ayres, who enrolled a semester early at MU, transferred to LSU on May 3.