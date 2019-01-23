The student news site of Marquette University

Power outage across campus

Natallie St. Onge, Executive News Editor|January 23, 2019

Power outage across campus

Marquette University Police Department issued a safety alert at 2:53 p.m. regarding a power outage on campus and its surrounding areas.

A WE Energies spokesperson said a cable wire was dangling and became hazardous. The location of the wire was not determined. The issue was referred to a cable company which was not disclosed. The first report of the incident came in around 3:19 p.m.

Chris Stolarski, university spokesperson said in an email the power is being restored.

According to an email sent by the Ivy apartments to its residents, the outage affected 1,700 other people.

Power was restored by WE energies at 3:43 p.m., according to an additional MUPD safety alert.

This story is developing.  

