Women’s basketball picks up first win over Green Bay in Kieger era

Natisha Hiedeman and Marquette women’s basketball’s other five seniors already have an impressive set of accolades: two NCAA Tournament appearances and BIG EAST regular season and tournament titles.

However, in her first three matchups against Green Bay, Hiedeman could not beat the team located about 15 minutes away from her high school.

That changed Saturday as No. 19 Marquette trounced its in-state rival Green Bay 80-54 for the first time since 2010.

The Golden Eagles did not waste any time in that battle, jumping to a 12-0 lead in the first quarter. The Phoenix missed their first eight field goals.

“We talked about toughness all week,” Kieger said. “This game with them is all about toughness. (Anything else) didn’t matter. We wanted to come out from jump ball and dominate the game from the start.”

Marquette employed a full-court press throughout the game, disrupting the Phoenix’s offensive flow. Green Bay had 18 turnovers and shot 38 percent from the field and 26 percent from 3-point range.

“That’s part of our game plan every day,” Kieger said. “We try to throw that in there to get some turnovers and keep the pace up.”

Hiedeman led the Golden Eagles with 18 points on 6-for-12 shooting, marking the ninth time in 10 games she’s finished in double figures.

“They were just pushing me right and kind of left it a little bit too open, so I was just utilizing that,” Hiedeman said.

She also had a team-high seven rebounds, which has been a point of emphasis for Kieger.

“(Hiedeman) does a great job getting in there when others are boxing out and snatching the board,” Kieger said. “(She) is someone who goes and pursues the ball.”

The rest of the team did not have the same success on the boards against a relatively big Green Bay roster. The Phoenix finished with a 34-32 rebounding advantage and 34-26 advantage in points in the paint. Much of it stemmed from 13 Green Bay offensive rebounds.

Marquette had a major bench contribution from junior forward Isabelle Spingola, who scored 17 points on 6-for-10 shooting.

Kieger said she told Spingola beforehand they needed her to attempt at least six 3-pointers. She attempted nine and hit five of them.

“Izzy was phenomenal tonight,” Kieger said. “If she can play like that, we’ll be in good shape heading into these two games before Christmas.”

The rest of Marquette shot a combined 5-for-14 from long range.

Spingola’s 17 came on assists from Hiedeman and fellow senior guards Allazia Blockton and Danielle King.

“If one of our teammates are hot, we’re going to get them the ball and let them keep shooting,” Hiedeman said.

Green Bay could not cut Marquette’s monstrous lead to less than 18 in the second half and at one point trailed the Golden Eagles by 30. Redshirt junior Frankie Wurtz led the Phoenix with 12 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Marquette has a quick turnaround, hosting Binghamton Monday night at the Al McGuire Center. But the Golden Eagles already have their eye on another possible accolade: taking down No. 2 Notre Dame — the reigning national champions — next Saturday after losing to the Fighting Irish last year in overtime.

“It’s a great way to go into Notre Dame,” Hiedeman said. “Green Bay’s a good team, so it’s another step.”