Class of 2019 guard Dexter Akanno commits to Marquette, gives men’s basketball first commitment of 2019

Marquette picked up its first commitment from the 2019 recruiting class, as guard Dexter Akanno committed to Marquette, per his Instagram post and a source who asked to remain anonymous.

Akanno committed one week after taking his official visit to Marquette. He did not go on any other official visits.

247Sports has not ranked the 6-foot-4 guard yet. Akanno also had offers from Virginia Tech and the University of New Mexico and interest from University of Texas, University of South Carolina, Santa Clara and Northeastern.

Akanno’s commitment leaves Marquette with one more scholarship available for the Class of 2019. Other targets include Nico Mannion and James Bishop. Mannion recently included Marquette in his final four schools along with Villanova, Duke and Arizona.