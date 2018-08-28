MUPD purchases strip spikes to aid in slowing car chases

In an attempt to be prepared for future high-speed chases, MUPD recently purchased two sets of Magnum Spike spike strip sets, a tool that deflates tires safely and quickly. Photo via Magnum Spike.

A black SUV suspected of being used in an armed robbery sped through campus Wells Street last November. Marquette University Police Department officers aided the Milwaukee Police Department in the high-speed chase, and it ended when the car eventually lost control and crashed.

Now, in an attempt to be prepared for future incidents, MUPD recently purchased two sets of Magnum Spike spike strip sets, a tool that deflates tires safely and quickly to stop high-speed chases.

Back in November, MUPD Capt. Jeff Kranz said auto theft in Milwaukee has “skyrocketed” in recent years.

“This device would have given us a tool to slow the speed of the fleeing vehicle without causing it to lose control,” Kranz said of last November’s chase.

This video from Magnum Spike illustrates how the device works.

According to the company’s website, Magnum Spike has been purchased and used by all five branches of the U.S. Military and by law enforcement agencies nationwide.

“We take great pride on our ability to provide military and law enforcement with the tools necessary to achieve controlled tire deflations while safeguarding their lives and those of innocent bystanders, as well as preventing property damage,” the website said.

Kranz said spike strip training for MUPD officers will begin this fall once a policy is finalized and approved.