Shots fired at Falcon Fuel gas station

Clara Janzen, Assistant News EditorJune 22, 2017Leave a Comment

Falcon Fuel via Google Street View

Photo by Clara Janzen

Falcon Fuel via Google Street View

Tuesday’s shooting at the Falcon Fuel gas station on 1530 W State St. is being investigated by the Milwaukee Police Department.

Falcon Fuel is four blocks from campus on the corner of 15th and State.

A Marquette public safety alert was issued Tuesday night, saying there were reports of shots fired on the 1500 block of W State Street and that there were no victims and no injuries.

Marquette University Police Department Captain Jeff Kranz later said, “(There were) two non-Marquette related groups going at it at the Falcon Fuel gas station. There were shots fired, but it appears no one was hit. All parties fled the area.”

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact MPD.

