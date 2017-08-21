The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Residence hall director struck by car, in stable condition

Clara Janzen, Assistant News EditorAugust 21, 20171 Comment

The+scene+surrounding+the+incident.+
The scene surrounding the incident.

The scene surrounding the incident.

Photo by Clara Janzen

Photo by Clara Janzen

The scene surrounding the incident.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Laura Klinger, residence hall director for University Apartments and the Evans Scholars House, was struck while in a crosswalk near 15th Street by an eastbound driver on Wells Street on August 21.

She was transported to Froedtert Hospital with serious injuries, but is in stable condition.

The University has not yet named Klinger as the victim but her housing residents have been notified. She is in stable condition.

MUPD Captain Jeff Kranz said the name of the employee will be released later upon further assessment of her injuries and the incident. “She was legally in the crosswalk when she was struck,” Kranz said.

The entire front windshield of the vehicle was smashed and lodged in the median of the street. The driver cooperated with the investigation, was cited by MUPD for failure to yield to a pedestrian, and released.

The male driver of the green, four-door sedan that struck Klinger was detained by the Marquette University Police Department at their headquarters after the crash. The driver did not sustain serious injuries.

Kranz said the police are investigating some form of intoxication of the driver as a possibility, but they cannot confirm the cause of the crash at this time.

“One of our Jesuit priests who serves in our Office of Campus Ministry is currently with our employee in the hospital. As thousands of students will return to campus in the next week, we urge all local motorists to please watch out for pedestrians so that we can keep our community safe,” University spokesman Chris Jenkins said in a statement.

MUPD classifies the crash as an ongoing criminal investigation and cannot release additional information at this time.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , ,

1 Comment

One Response to “Residence hall director struck by car, in stable condition”

  1. Freddy on August 22nd, 2017 8:46 am

    How many more drivers flying (literally almost flying) through yellow and red lights on campus, serious car accidents, and Marquette faculty or students need to be hit before some sort of speed reduction system is put in place on campus? More police radar and red light cameras would be a start but speed bumps are absolutely necessary at this point. Faculty and students should feel safe walking around our beautiful developing campus at any time of day. Unfortunately, it appears that is becoming more and more difficult to do.

    [Reply]

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Crime & Safety

MUPD’s new four-legged employee
MUPD’s new four-legged employee
Shots fired at Falcon Fuel gas station
Shots fired at Falcon Fuel gas station
Mystery vending machine theft solved
Mystery vending machine theft solved
MUPD Advisory Board Recap
MUPD Advisory Board Recap
Muslim prayer space tarnished
Muslim prayer space tarnished

Other stories filed under News

City and university leaders attend Sendik’s ribbon cutting ceremony
City and university leaders attend Sendik’s ribbon cutting ceremony
MUPD’s new four-legged employee
MUPD’s new four-legged employee
Student Chenxu Ma dies in car crash
Student Chenxu Ma dies in car crash
Sendik’s grocery store coming to campus
Sendik’s grocery store coming to campus
Shots fired at Falcon Fuel gas station
Shots fired at Falcon Fuel gas station
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Residence hall director struck by car, in stable condition

    Crime & Safety

    MUPD’s new four-legged employee

  • Residence hall director struck by car, in stable condition

    Crime & Safety

    Shots fired at Falcon Fuel gas station

  • Residence hall director struck by car, in stable condition

    Crime & Safety

    Mystery vending machine theft solved

  • Residence hall director struck by car, in stable condition

    Crime & Safety

    MUPD Advisory Board Recap

  • Residence hall director struck by car, in stable condition

    Crime & Safety

    Muslim prayer space tarnished

  • Residence hall director struck by car, in stable condition

    Crime & Safety

    Report of shots fired on campus

  • Residence hall director struck by car, in stable condition

    Crime & Safety

    Long MUPD investigation coming to a close

  • Crime & Safety

    MUPD and Street Life Communities help homeless

  • Residence hall director struck by car, in stable condition

    Crime & Safety

    Behind the Badge: Officer Gary Bray

  • Residence hall director struck by car, in stable condition

    Crime & Safety

    Behind the Badge: MUPD officer Josiah Williams