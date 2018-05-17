The student news site of Marquette University

Track and field sends three to NCAA West Prelims

John Steppe, Executive Sports EditorMay 17, 2018Leave a Comment

(Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics)

(Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics)

(Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics)

Marquette track and field athletes Jessica Parker, Maya Marion and Daniel Armstrong’s seasons have been extended a couple weeks after qualifying for the National Collegiate Athletic Association West Preliminary Round in Sacramento, California, May 24-26.

Armstrong, a sophomore high jumper, and Parker, a senior who qualified for the 800-meter run, are returning after making the Preliminary Round last year.

The return to the NCAA Prelims adds to Armstrong’s impressive list of accomplishments through his first two seasons. He already has two BIG EAST outdoor crowns and four overall BIG EAST titles. The Michigan City, Indiana native was also a second team All-America selection during the indoor season. Armstrong’s jump of 2.16 meters is the 13th best mark in the west region and 31st in the country. His season high was set at the Indoor BIG EAST Championships, where he jumped 2.20 meters.

Parker did not make it to the podium individually at the BIG EAST Championships, but her 4×800-meter relay team finished third. Parker ran a season best of 2:07.08 in the 800-meter at the Wisconsin Twilight meet in early May.

Marion, a senior and team captain, is making her first career appearance at this stage after finishing second in shot put at the BIG EAST Championships last weekend. Marion is the new record holder in the shot put after shattering the previous record with a throw of 15.31 meters at the Wisconsin Twilight Meet.

The top 12 finishers in each event will advance to the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Oregon. The last athlete to qualify for Marquette was Wally Ellenson in 2016.

This is the seventh straight season that Marquette has sent three or more athletes to the NCAA Prelims. However, a longer winter made it tough for Marquette to compete this season against many schools in warmer climates, resulting in the fewest amount of qualifiers since 2011.

