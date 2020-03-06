Men’s, women’s teams finish as runner ups at BIG EAST Indoor Championships

Members of the Marquette men's track and field team pose with the runner up trophy. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

Marquette men’s and women’s track and field teams both placed second at the BIG EAST Indoor Track & Field Championships this past weekend in Geneva, Ohio.

“I’m happy for our kids as they’ve been working really hard to make sure they’re performing at their best for the postseason,” Marquette head coach Bert Rogers said in a press release. “We had some really good performances, hit a ton of top-10 marks and broke a couple school and freshman records.”

The MU men finished the two-day event with a total of 163 points, 23 points behind Villanova’s 186 giving them second place. This is the sixth straight year Marquette has finished as the runner-up in the BIG EAST Championships since the conference’s realignment in 2014.

Daniel Armstrong and Vinnie Voudrie won individual event titles in the high jump and weight throw respectfully. For Armstrong, this is his fourth straight indoor high jump conference championship.

Julian Wright and Imari Hurt broke records as well during the two-day event. Wright broke a freshman record in the 200-meter dash with a time of 21.78 putting him No.2 all-time mark in program history for the event. While Hurt took second in the long jump with 7.37 m/24-2.35 ft which also set a freshman record and No.2 all-time mark in program history for the event.

First-year Zachariah Murry broke the school record in the 400m with a time of 47.98.

The women’s team finished second with a total of 112 points despite entering the final day of competition with a 14-point advantage over Villanova. This is the second runner-up finish in the past three seasons and seventh consecutive top-three conference finish for the women.

Lindsey Mirkes won the high jump event. This was the De Pere, Wisconsin, native’s first individual conference title after finishing second in the event at the outdoor championships.

Marquette also earned 15 All-BIG EAST honors as well.

Those who qualified will head to Alburquerque, New Mexico for the NCAA Indoor Championships from March 13-14.

This article was written by Sam Arco. He can be reached at samuel.arco@marquette.edu or on Twitter @sam_i_am119.