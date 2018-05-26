The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Menu

Track and field trio falls short of NCAA Championships in West Prelims

John Steppe, Executive Sports EditorMay 26, 2018Leave a Comment

%28Photo+courtesy+of+Marquette+Track+and+Field%29
(Photo courtesy of Marquette Track and Field)

(Photo courtesy of Marquette Track and Field)

(Photo courtesy of Marquette Track and Field)

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






In two years at Marquette, sophomore Daniel Armstrong already has a list of accolades most track and athletes would dream of — four BIG EAST titles and one second team All-America selection.

His first National Collegiate Athletic Association Championships appearance will have to wait at least another year, however, after placing 20th in the high jump in the NCAA West Preliminary Round Saturday evening.

Armstrong passed through the first three heights relatively unscathed, only missing one jump until the 2.16-meter (7-foot-1) height. He was one of 28 athletes to clear the 2.11-meter height. He then missed all three jumps at 2.16 meters to secure the 20th-place finish.

“He really needed to make 7-foot-1 (2.16 meters) to get in,” head coach Bert Rogers said. “He looked strong today, just not real sharp.”

The top 12 high jumpers qualified for the NCAA Championships. Only nine advanced to a better jump than Armstrong, but his one miss excluded him for a jump-off. As a result, he went from a tie for 10th to a tie for 20th.

Armstrong’s disappointing finish came despite a strong end to the rest of the season. He cleared 2.16 meters at the BIG EAST Championships to qualify for the NCAA Prelims two weeks ago.

“It’s kind of how the outdoor season went for him,” Rogers said. “He struggled a little bit after indoors … but then he did get jumping really well in the late part of the season.”

His two other teammates to qualify for the NCAA West Prelims did not do much better Thursday. Senior Maya Marion, who competed in her first NCAA West Prelims, had two of her three throws go foul. Her one successful throw led to a 44th-place finish.

Senior Jessica Parker placed 35th out of 48 competitors in the 800-meter race. She was sixth out of six in the final heat. Her time of 2:10.66 was a step up from her 2:12.56 finish at the BIG EAST Championships. Parker’s personal best is 2:06.97, a school record at the time.

During Marion and Parker’s four years, the women’s team won two outdoor BIG EAST titles.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Men's Track & Field

Aurora Health Care backs out of AHPRC deal
Aurora Health Care backs out of AHPRC deal
Track and field sends three to NCAA West Prelims
Track and field sends three to NCAA West Prelims
Men’s track and field win first conference title since 2016, women finish third
Men’s track and field win first conference title since 2016, women finish third
Coaches talk about culture all the time, but what is it?
Coaches talk about culture all the time, but what is it?
GOLDSTEIN: Marquette’s most dominant athlete has unjustly been lost to history
GOLDSTEIN: Marquette’s most dominant athlete has unjustly been lost to history

Other stories filed under Sports

Aurora Health Care backs out of AHPRC deal
Aurora Health Care backs out of AHPRC deal
Track and field sends three to NCAA West Prelims
Track and field sends three to NCAA West Prelims
Eichhorn, Murlick’s seasons end at NCAA Bryan Regional
Eichhorn, Murlick’s seasons end at NCAA Bryan Regional
Men’s track and field win first conference title since 2016, women finish third
Men’s track and field win first conference title since 2016, women finish third
No. 9 Illinois proves to be too dominant for men’s tennis
No. 9 Illinois proves to be too dominant for men’s tennis
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Track and field trio falls short of NCAA Championships in West Prelims

    featured

    Aurora Health Care backs out of AHPRC deal

  • Track and field trio falls short of NCAA Championships in West Prelims

    Men's Track & Field

    Track and field sends three to NCAA West Prelims

  • Track and field trio falls short of NCAA Championships in West Prelims

    Men's Track & Field

    Men’s track and field win first conference title since 2016, women finish third

  • Track and field trio falls short of NCAA Championships in West Prelims

    Journal

    Coaches talk about culture all the time, but what is it?

  • Track and field trio falls short of NCAA Championships in West Prelims

    Men's Track & Field

    GOLDSTEIN: Marquette’s most dominant athlete has unjustly been lost to history

  • Track and field trio falls short of NCAA Championships in West Prelims

    Men's Track & Field

    Boos, Word take shot at redemption in 4×100 relay

  • Track and field trio falls short of NCAA Championships in West Prelims

    Men's Track & Field

    Armstrong has ‘killer instinct’ heading into NCAA Indoor Championships

  • Track and field trio falls short of NCAA Championships in West Prelims

    Men's Track & Field

    Track and field high jumper Armstrong qualifies for NCAA Indoor Championships

  • Track and field trio falls short of NCAA Championships in West Prelims

    Men's Track & Field

    Track and field earns runner-up finishes at BIG EAST Championships

  • Track and field trio falls short of NCAA Championships in West Prelims

    Men's Track & Field

    Swanberg comes back from engineering co-op in top form