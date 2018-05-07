The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Menu

McCormick Stories

Larson Seaver, Executive News ProducerMay 7, 2018Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






McCormick Hall will say goodbye to its last residents at the end of the week; students shared their memories of living in the beer can. For many, the dorm represented a new start and the beginning of their career. In our series, “McCormick Stories,” we heard from successful alumni that all started their time at McCormick Hall.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Interviews

Car catches on fire outside Planned Parenthood
Car catches on fire outside Planned Parenthood
St. Baldrick’s event raises thousands for childhood cancer research
St. Baldrick’s event raises thousands for childhood cancer research
Campus organizations support Denim Day efforts
Campus organizations support Denim Day efforts
Milwaukee marches for students’ lives
Milwaukee marches for students’ lives
Wild Commons will house nearly 900 students
Wild Commons will house nearly 900 students

Other stories filed under Journal

Louder Than Words: How Art Serves As A Form Of Activism
Louder Than Words: How Art Serves As A Form Of Activism
Sodexo Sprint Challenge
Sodexo Sprint Challenge
Gender fluidity
Gender fluidity
MUR Summer Playlist
MUR Summer Playlist
Dear Sally

My boyfriend and I live in different states, and I'm worried about a long distance relationship. How can we make this work? Find someone in yo...

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • McCormick Stories

    Crime & Safety

    Car catches on fire outside Planned Parenthood

  • McCormick Stories

    Interviews

    St. Baldrick’s event raises thousands for childhood cancer research

  • McCormick Stories

    Interviews

    Campus organizations support Denim Day efforts

  • McCormick Stories

    Interviews

    Milwaukee marches for students’ lives

  • McCormick Stories

    Interviews

    Wild Commons will house nearly 900 students

  • Interviews

    MUPD holds active shooter training for Communication faculty

  • Interviews

    Marquette Now (March 7, 2018)

  • McCormick Stories

    Higher Education

    Breaking ground for AHPRC

  • Interviews

    Arming teachers may be an option

  • McCormick Stories

    Crime & Safety

    MUPD increases security during National Marquette Day