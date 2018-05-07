McCormick Stories
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
McCormick Hall will say goodbye to its last residents at the end of the week; students shared their memories of living in the beer can. For many, the dorm represented a new start and the beginning of their career. In our series, “McCormick Stories,” we heard from successful alumni that all started their time at McCormick Hall.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.