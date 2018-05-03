The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Menu

Women’s lacrosse gets crushed in BIG EAST semifinals

Meghan Rock, Sports Staff WriterMay 3, 2018Leave a Comment

Photo by Austin Anderson

Photo by Austin Anderson

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Marquette women’s lacrosse’s season came to an abrupt end Thursday with a 19-8 road loss to No. 6 Florida in the BIG EAST Tournament semifinals. The Gators (15-3, 10-0 BIG EAST) will either play Denver or Georgetown in the BIG EAST Championship on Saturday.

Sophmore goalie Julianna Horning made 17 saves in 60 minutes off 36 Florida shots on goal, but not much else went right for the Golden Eagles. The Gators quickly got on the board with an unassisted goal from Lindsey Ronbeck.

Marquette junior midfielder Grace Gabriel answered two minutes later on a feed from Allison Lane, but Marquette could not generate any momentum. Florida stretched its lead to 6-2. Sophomore attack Megan Menzuber ended the run with a feed from senior Riley Hill.

Ronbeck dominated the rest of the half, scoring her fifth goal of the game with four seconds left in the half to give the Gators a 10-4 halftime lead.

Florida opened the second half with three goals in the first three minutes. Hill snapped the run with a feed from junior Cate Soccodato, but that wasn’t enough to stop the Gators’ electric offense.

A 45-16 shot advantage helped the Gators secure the 19-8 win despite late Marquette goals from freshman Caroline Peterson, Hill and Gabriel.

The loss was Marquette’s first BIG EAST Tournament game in program history. Key losses for next year include Hill, midfielder Allison Lane and defender Alex Gambacorta. Two of Marquette’s top three point-scorers are expected to return for the 2019 season.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Sports

Men’s lacrosse falls short in BIG EAST semifinal loss to Denver
Men’s lacrosse falls short in BIG EAST semifinal loss to Denver
PREVIEW: MLAX begins quest for third straight BIG EAST Championship against Denver
PREVIEW: MLAX begins quest for third straight BIG EAST Championship against Denver
Exit Interview: Cole Blazer

Exit Interview is a mini-series of discussions with Marquette Athletics seniors, allowing them the chance to reflect on their time at the university a...

Murlick, Eichhorn selected for NCAA College Station Regionals
Murlick, Eichhorn selected for NCAA College Station Regionals
Marquette adds Kansas State to 2018-’19, 2019-’20 schedules
Marquette adds Kansas State to 2018-’19, 2019-’20 schedules

Other stories filed under Women's Lacrosse

Positive attitudes helped women’s lacrosse clinch BIG EAST Tourney spot
Positive attitudes helped women’s lacrosse clinch BIG EAST Tourney spot
Women’s lacrosse earns historic bid to BIG EAST Tournament with victory over UConn
Women’s lacrosse earns historic bid to BIG EAST Tournament with victory over UConn
PODCAST: Men’s, women’s lax approach day of reckoning
PODCAST: Men’s, women’s lax approach day of reckoning
Loyola Academy becomes main feeder school in Midwest for women’s lacrosse
Loyola Academy becomes main feeder school in Midwest for women’s lacrosse
Women’s lacrosse falls at No. 23 Georgetown in overtime
Women’s lacrosse falls at No. 23 Georgetown in overtime
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Women’s lacrosse gets crushed in BIG EAST semifinals

    Men's Lacrosse

    Men’s lacrosse falls short in BIG EAST semifinal loss to Denver

  • Women’s lacrosse gets crushed in BIG EAST semifinals

    Men's Lacrosse

    PREVIEW: MLAX begins quest for third straight BIG EAST Championship against Denver

  • Men's Lacrosse

    Exit Interview: Cole Blazer

  • Women’s lacrosse gets crushed in BIG EAST semifinals

    Golf

    Murlick, Eichhorn selected for NCAA College Station Regionals

  • Women’s lacrosse gets crushed in BIG EAST semifinals

    Men's Basketball

    Marquette adds Kansas State to 2018-’19, 2019-’20 schedules

  • Women’s lacrosse gets crushed in BIG EAST semifinals

    Men's Tennis

    Men’s tennis slated against Fighting Illini in first round of NCAA Championships

  • Women’s lacrosse gets crushed in BIG EAST semifinals

    Golf

    Marquette golf finishes second in Big East Tournament, Eichhorn claims individual title

  • Women’s lacrosse gets crushed in BIG EAST semifinals

    Men's Basketball

    Increased men’s basketball spending a product of travel, lease agreements

  • Women’s lacrosse gets crushed in BIG EAST semifinals

    Sports

    Positive attitudes helped women’s lacrosse clinch BIG EAST Tourney spot

  • Women’s lacrosse gets crushed in BIG EAST semifinals

    Men's Soccer

    Men’s soccer forges ahead despite transfers