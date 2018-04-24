The student news site of Marquette University

Car catches on fire outside Planned Parenthood

Sydney Czyzon, Assistant News Editor April 24, 2018

Amelia Jones

A car caught on fire outside an apartment building and Planned Parenthood on Wisconsin Avenue.

Photo by Sydney Czyzon

A car caught fire on the 2200 block of Wisconsin Avenue just before 7 p.m. April 24 in front of Planned Parenthood, which is next to an apartment building owned by Wiegand Enterprises LLC.

No one from Marquette was involved in the incident, university spokesperson Chris Jenkins said in an email. The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to the incident and no injuries were reported.

An officer from Marquette University Police Department spotted the fire while out on patrol, Jenkins said.

MUPD said it cannot comment on the situation.

