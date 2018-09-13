The student news site of Marquette University

BREAKING: Vehicle hits, injures student on 17th and Wells Street

Alex Garner, News ReporterSeptember 13, 2018Leave a Comment

Photo by Jennifer Walter

Photo by Jennifer Walter

A female student was hit by a vehicle on the corner of 17th and Wells Street around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The student remains conscious and was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to a university statement. The Marquette University Police Department responded to the incident. The statement said there is no threat to campus.

Jenna Shanner, a sophomore in the College of Business Administration, said she witnessed the incident. Shanner said she saw the vehicle turn from 17th Street onto Wells Street, hitting the victim as she crossed the street on the side of the crosswalk.

Megan Smikla, a sophomore in the College of Communication who also said she witnessed the incident, said she saw the victim hit the vehicle’s windshield, fly up and land on the ground. Smikla also said the student was hit by a Domino’s Pizza driver in a black car. She said the driver remained at the scene after they hit the student.

A manager at the Domino’s located near 7th Street and W. Wisconsin Avenue said the store is unaware of any driver-involved incidents.

This story is developing.

Grace Connatser, Executive News Producer
Jennifer Walter, Executive Director
