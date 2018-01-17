Prized recruit Hauser enrolls semester early at Marquette

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Marquette 2018 commit Joey Hauser’s much-anticipated arrival on campus has happened a semester early, per a team release.

The 6-foot-8 power forward from Stevens Point, Wisconsin will enroll this semester, but redshirt after injuring his ankle last month. Hauser’s mother said at the time that the recovery was expected to take three to four months.

“We are really excited to have Joey join us for the second semester,” Marquette head coach Steve Wojciechowski said in the statement. “For him to be able to get a head start on his career is a tremendous positive.”

Hauser will have four years of eligibility at Marquette following the redshirt semester.

247Sports, a basketball recruiting outlet, ranks Hauser 45th in the class of 2018. Hauser chose Marquette over Wisconsin and Michigan State, among several other high-major schools last July. At Stevens Point Area Senior High School (SPASH), Hauser won three state titles and averaged 23.6 points per game last season.

With Hauser’s early enrollment, Marquette is now using all 13 scholarships for the first time since Wojciechowski took over the program in 2014. Joey joins older brother Sam Hauser as the first brothers to play under Wojciechowski simultaneously since Henry and Wally Ellenson played together in the 2015-’16 season.