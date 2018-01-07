The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Marquette sits atop BIG EAST following productive second half against Creighton

Chris Reisner, Sports Staff WriterJanuary 7, 2018Leave a Comment

Photo by Andrew Himmelberg

Photo by Andrew Himmelberg

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Marquette now claims sole position of first place in the BIG EAST after a 92-77 victory over the Creighton Bluejays Sunday afternoon.

After ending the first half with a 41-38 lead, Marquette started the second half firing on all cylinders as they opened the third quarter on a 14-2 run.

Full court pressure gave Creighton trouble in the third quarter which resulted in some easy transition buckets for Marquette. The Golden Eagles also wreaked havoc on the glass, grabbing 10 offensive rebounds in the third quarter alone.

Junior Amani Wilborn led the way for Marquette with a season-high 23 points and eight rebounds.

Allazia Blockton scored 20 points, including a 3-pointer to close the first half that seemed to be a momentum shifting basket in the game. Blockton leads the BIG EAST in scoring with just under 20 points per game.

Danielle King did a little bit of everything in this one for Marquette. The junior point guard scored 15 points, grabbed six rebounds, dished out six assists and recorded four steals. Natisha Hiedeman also got it done on both ends of the floor with 16 points, five assists and four steals.

Marquette took advantage of its time at the free throw line, shooting 29 for 33 from the charity stripe, despite recent struggles from the line. The Golden Eagles were shooting just 70 percent from the free throw line entering Sunday.

Another key to the game was extra possessions. Marquette won the offensive rebounding battle 18-6 and also won the turnover battle 16-4. Just four turnovers committed is a season best for Marquette.

Four consecutive wins to begin BIG EAST play marks the best start in conference for Marquette in program history. The Golden Eagles are the lone remaining team unbeaten in BIG EAST play. This also marks Marquette’s first win at D.J. Sokol Arena in program history, snapping a seven-game losing streak since the arena opened in 2009. Ninety-two points scored also ties the record for most points scored by the away team in the venue.

Marquette (10-5) next has a road matchup against the Providence Friars (8-9) on Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. CST and will be televised on the BIG EAST Digital Network.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Sports

Trials Day 6: After week of waiting, Emery Lehman makes Olympic Team
Trials Day 6: After week of waiting, Emery Lehman makes Olympic Team
Men’s basketball notes: Off-ball defense cause for concern
Men’s basketball notes: Off-ball defense cause for concern
Trials Day 5: Lehman comes in fourth in 1,500 meters, has one more race today
Trials Day 5: Lehman comes in fourth in 1,500 meters, has one more race today
Second-half surge from men’s basketball couldn’t topple Villanova
Second-half surge from men’s basketball couldn’t topple Villanova
FLOOR SLAPS: Post disparity sinks Marquette against No. 3 Villanova
FLOOR SLAPS: Post disparity sinks Marquette against No. 3 Villanova

Other stories filed under Women's Basketball

Marquette hands DePaul their first conference loss of the season
Marquette hands DePaul their first conference loss of the season
PREVIEW: Marquette hosts DePaul in rematch of BIG EAST title game
PREVIEW: Marquette hosts DePaul in rematch of BIG EAST title game
Women’s basketball remains undefeated at home with win over Seton Hall
Women’s basketball remains undefeated at home with win over Seton Hall
Marquette opens conference play with gritty overtime win vs. St. Johns
Marquette opens conference play with gritty overtime win vs. St. Johns
PREVIEW: Women’s basketball kicks off BIG EAST play at home
PREVIEW: Women’s basketball kicks off BIG EAST play at home
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Marquette sits atop BIG EAST following productive second half against Creighton

    Sports

    Trials Day 6: After week of waiting, Emery Lehman makes Olympic Team

  • Marquette sits atop BIG EAST following productive second half against Creighton

    Men's Basketball

    Men’s basketball notes: Off-ball defense cause for concern

  • Marquette sits atop BIG EAST following productive second half against Creighton

    Sports

    Trials Day 5: Lehman comes in fourth in 1,500 meters, has one more race today

  • Marquette sits atop BIG EAST following productive second half against Creighton

    Men's Basketball

    Second-half surge from men’s basketball couldn’t topple Villanova

  • Marquette sits atop BIG EAST following productive second half against Creighton

    Men's Basketball

    FLOOR SLAPS: Post disparity sinks Marquette against No. 3 Villanova

  • Marquette sits atop BIG EAST following productive second half against Creighton

    Men's Basketball

    PREVIEW: Marquette looks to continue BIG EAST run in Philadelphia

  • Marquette sits atop BIG EAST following productive second half against Creighton

    Sports

    Marquette hands DePaul their first conference loss of the season

  • Marquette sits atop BIG EAST following productive second half against Creighton

    Men's Basketball

    COLUMN: Howard deserves attention from NBA teams

  • Marquette sits atop BIG EAST following productive second half against Creighton

    Sports

    PREVIEW: Marquette hosts DePaul in rematch of BIG EAST title game

  • Marquette sits atop BIG EAST following productive second half against Creighton

    Sports

    Trials Day Two: Experience just as intense for fans