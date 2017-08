New clubs excite students

s

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

A&E reporter Dan O’Keefe asks students their opinions about the three new clubs at Marquette this year – Racquetball and Handball club, Flight club, and Spikeball club, along with their opinions on some not so real clubs.