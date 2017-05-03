The student news site of Marquette University

Behind the byline: Suicide awareness in LGBTQ community

Lily Wellen, Marquette Radio General ManagerMay 3, 2017

Photo by Anabelle McDonald

Photo by Anabelle McDonald

Marquette Radio General Manager Lily Wellen chats with Journal Editor Steph Harte to discuss her story on suicide awareness in the LGBTQ community on Marquette’s campus.

This story is part of the Marquette Wire’s “Breaking the Silence” series to increase awareness and start dialogue about suicide in college. Read, watch and listen to more coverage here.

Graphic by Anabelle McDonald

Graphic by Anabelle McDonald

