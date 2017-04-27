The student news site of Marquette University

MUR Show of the Week: Unlimited Swipes

Jimmy Drenovsky, Radio, Assistant General ManagerApril 27, 2017Leave a Comment

DJs Bridget Fogarty (left) and Julia Bellair

As a freshman in college, you value certain things far more than at other times in your life. Maybe it’s a cool roommate. Perhaps you got a good night’s sleep for the first time in a long time. Or maybe you hold that college meal plan in high esteem like our DJs do. Hosted by freshmen Julia Bellair and Bridget Fogarty, “Unlimited Swipes” has been airing weekly for the past two semesters on Marquette Radio. Tune in, and you’ll get a sampling of great new artists filling the minds and headphones of these two, as well as some refreshing discussion on music and life at Marquette. Their show title comes from the unlimited meal plan that’s part of residence life for all freshmen and sophomore students, a necessity that they say they “couldn’t have gotten through freshman year without!”

While MUR may not be the only place you’ll find Julia and Bridget on campus, their passion for music threads through most of what they do. Julia is a member of MUsic, a club that works to further the music community of Marquette and partners with MUR often, as well as Moxie, the Ultimate Frisbee team at Marquette. Bridget dances with Pure Dance Marquette, a contemporary and jazz dance group, works as a McCormick Hall tour guide and has just this spring become involved with MU MARDI GRAS.

You can listen to their most recent show’s playlist below, you can catch the last Pure Dance Spring Showcase this Sunday at 12:00 and at 4:30 in the Weasler Auditorium and you can catch “Unlimited Swipes” a couple more times this semester Saturdays from 6-7:30 p.m. LIVE on Marquette Radio.

